Ye Old Pub

So today I give you the last picture from the village of Bisley in Gloucestershire, although I haven't yet given you the most historic story from this little village. I will return as it's an incredible story.



In the mid 1600's this was the Court House and Meeting room that I mentioned yesterday, with the lockup just by my right shoulder. In 1766 it became The Bear Inn and is fantastic inside and out, unless your over 6 foot tale and you will need to bend your head until you sit down.



It continued as a meeting house until 1838 but not a court house. It's recorded that in 1812 The Bear was in the possession of a John Hampstead, who was one of Lord Nelson's captains. The cellar is over 50ft deep and once had a secret passage to either the church or Over Court nearby, perhaps the naughty vicar could get a crafty drink.



We can't visit a Bisley property without a story of my local policeman Brother Alan. It was in mid winter as he walked up towards the pub. All the local children who knew him were pelting him with snowballs and he had to run into the pub for shelter and protection.



When he met his superintendent in Stroud the following week he was asked why he was in the pub on duty, in fact he explained that he was off duty at the time but covered in snow.



Keep smiling.