Has anyone Lost a Carrot?

I am a bit concerned, but when I went round to my front garden to do some watering, I found this lone carrot sat on the drive. Is someone going to have a hungry bunny rabbit tonight, or perhaps someone making a stew will be a carrot less in the meal.



I'm sure it's not worth to much, so I'm not going to report it to the police, or put it in a safe. I have noticed that a single carat diamond is worth about £900 pounds, but surely this isn't in the same league. Needless to say I have photographed it for prosperity.



I believe that vegetables are getting more expensive, not that I buy many unless they are in a tin, so what is this vegetable worth. The hunt for the owner is ongoing with not many clues. Except the council food waste lorry has been here this morning and emptied the containers into their lorry.



I always thought that they were here to take waste food away, not leave some for us. Do I look that thin I need feeding or what, that can't be a reason it's here, could it.



If you think it's yours please send some proof of ownership such as a picture of the hole it came from, or a supermarket receipt.



Thanks.