Have you read the News

I can't believe it, according to this newspaper, everyone is complaining that Boris has increased the lockdown because of Covid. That's nothing we have been in this lockup for the past two years and nobody takes any notice. Prick that ear up and listen, something's got to improve.



As I said yesterday I popped into my nearest pet shop to get some more bird seed. Whilst there a lovely lady showed me what animals they had, not necessary for sale but sometimes looking after them. I've decided to call these Starsky and Hutch.



They were lovely and I sent this picture to my youngest Son to look at. He answered me with a "Have you bought them both", "Of course I have, that's Sunday lunch taken care of, I'll save you those ears".



Needless to say he wasn't amused and of course didn't believe me. Honest I wouldn't eat these lovely bunny rabbits, especially as they can read and knew Boris Johnson.



Yes I know I'm always rabbiting on.



Keep smiling