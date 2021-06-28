Come on you Two - Turn Round.

After having to reset my computer yesterday 4 times and losing all my passwords each time, hopefully I'm back and ready to go. The weather isn't so go today, so it's back to those talkative birdies.



I don't think Mr. Blackbird was to happy with it's feathered friends, and the conversation went something like this:



Mr. Blackbird, "Come on you two, turn round and stop eating. I organised this photoshoot and you're not helping abit "



Pigeon, "But this floor is full of seeds and I need to get it before that greedy wife of yours gets everything".



Mr.Blackbird, "Don't worry I'll stop Betty know". "Betty come on dear we have to get these photographs over with, or we won't get any more seeds put out for us".



Mrs. Blackbird "Okay love just a second, I think I've spotted a very big worm over there".



Mr, Blackbird "Oh I give up with you two, I think this is a case of two's company, three's a crowd, I'l just have to smile for the camera myself." "Save me a bit of that worm Betty, we'll have it this evening for our tea in our nest."



Keep smiling.