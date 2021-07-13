Mrs Blackbird brings home the Tea

Not sure about the weather today, so it's back to the bird activity on my feeders in my front garden. Oh it has to be the front garden as I haven't got a back one.



Mrs Blackbird has been busy fishing around under the feeders, but I'm not sure what she has picked up here. Is it a grub or possible a worm, whatever it is she seems quite please to be taking it home to the babies.



She does a lot of hopping around and flapping of wings before flying off withy her prize. Must try flapping my arms around if I have something nice to eat.



I have to say that I didn't take offence about here being on my fence, and often she and the sparrows stare into my porch to see if I'm coming out soon to refill everything for them.



Keep smiling.