How to Hide a Water Butt.

Walking round my Brother's garden the other day, I noticed a clever way that he was hiding a water butt from view. Yes just grow a plant around it and forget it.



Now I'm not the best of gardeners myself, so much so that I can't name a cabbage from a tulip, so therefore I not sure what it is. It certainly is very pretty and does swallow up the water butt. In future years it should be completely covered.



Keep smiling and educate me by naming this plant.



EXTRA: I am informed that it is a rambling rose, - a bit like me then.

