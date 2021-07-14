Previous
How to Hide a Water Butt.
How to Hide a Water Butt.

Walking round my Brother's garden the other day, I noticed a clever way that he was hiding a water butt from view. Yes just grow a plant around it and forget it.

Now I'm not the best of gardeners myself, so much so that I can't name a cabbage from a tulip, so therefore I not sure what it is. It certainly is very pretty and does swallow up the water butt. In future years it should be completely covered.

Keep smiling and educate me by naming this plant.

EXTRA: I am informed that it is a rambling rose, - a bit like me then.
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
The gardener in me says it is some sort of climbing rose :D I'm not much of a gardener myself either. But what is a water butt?
July 14th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
You are a funny and entertaining narrator, with gorgeous places around you, caring enough to share those in beautiful photographs! Thank you!
July 14th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@monikozi A water butt is the grey barrel that you can see where you collect water off, in this case, a shed and then used to water the plants around the garden.
July 14th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 14th, 2021  
Bep
That's a beautiful way to hide a water butt. The flowers look a lot like my climbing roses.
July 14th, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Beautiful abundance of red
July 14th, 2021  
