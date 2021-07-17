The Plague of my Life

I love my bird feeders that are right outside my front porch, in fact I can sit and watch them all day. I wonder if it's because I call myself a magpie and we relate to each other.



There is one species that I have trouble with and that are Starlings. As I've said before I don't mind one or even two flying in, but 8 or 9 in one go is just plain rediculous I do have to chase them off if this happens, as all they do is fight and squabble, knocking other smaller birds out of the way.



These two were just the start of another flock that were sitting on the roof over the road. I can walk up to the glass with my face only inches away. They don't seem to care with the glass between us, in fact that lower one was giving me the eye as if to say, COME ON, GIVE US ONE.



I have to open to small window and go BANG to frighten them away, funny enough it also makes me jump and I run back into the lounge. I often have to do this three or four times in a row before they finally give up for a few hours.



So if you would like to get within inches of a naughty starling just come and sit insde my porch, infact you can make the BANG noises.



Keep smiling like these starlings smile at me.