The Beauty of Hedgerows

You will have to excuse me a little today, we have just clocked up the 30 Degree C and I'm wilting, in fact if I don't keep moving around there would be a pool of me on the floor.



I don't think we take to much notice of the hedgerow flowers, but did stop and capture this pretty one the other day down by the chapel. I had to look it up on my PC, and come up with Valerian. That is unless someone can put me right, I wont object.



I must take more interest as I'm in the lanes, not just with the flowers but also the insects. More interesting than yesterdays starlings.



Well I must climb back out of my home fridge and put the food back in. Supermarkets really do object to me stripping off and lieing out on the freezers cabinets, so I'm trying to cool off at home.



Keep smiling.



