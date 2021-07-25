The insects are getting bigger.

As I walked away from the buddleia in my neighbour's garden, I suddenly noticed this creature on the fencing. Blimey I throat, this hot weather is making the bigger and rarer insects coming into are gardens.



I did know whether to net it, swot it or run away from it. The closer I got I realised that it wasn't moving much and also seemed quite calm. Great I can walk past without it landing on me.



So was it a bird or was it a fly, there was one thing for certain, someone had screwed the poor beast to the wood. What a thing to do when it wasn't hurting anyone.



Poking it with a stick I thought the poor thing is dead, in fact rigor mortis had set in. Perhaps I should start up a collection called "Save the Old Plastic Bugs". Yes of course it's a garden ornament, but it puts a smile on your face.



Keep smiling.