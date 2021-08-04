The Church with no Body.

About a mile from the church I gave you yesterday is this church called St. Peter's also in the parish of Frocester. For many years they shared the services between them but at one time marriages could only take place here.



Frocester became a Roman settlement and a couple of roman villas have been found near this church. There has been a religious settlement here for many years, certainly since 1150. This church declined over the years but was rebuilt in 1849, with the tower and spire added, but the location of this church was against its longevity.



Congregation slowly dwindled as this church was nowhere near the actual village and finally it closed in the 1950's. The stonework from the main body was taken down, leaving just the tower, spire and south porch entrance, and gifted to Wycliffe Collage Church about 4 miles away after their church had been devastated by fire.



The collage church was rebuilt between 1951 and 1960, and the bells from Frocester Church were given to another parish nearby. It may not have a body anymore but the grounds are still consecrated and still used regularly for local burials, whereas St. Andrew's church yesterday has no churchyard.



Keep smiling with this history.