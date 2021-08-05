Previous
Looking South West towards Wales by ladymagpie
Photo 1693

Looking South West towards Wales

The heavens opened today with constant rain, and my planned trip out has been stopped, particularly as I wanted to continue my story of the Church with no Body.

So instead here is a view not far from my home looking south west towards Bristol and Wales. We are on the edge of the Cotswold Hills here and everywhere to the right is part of the River Severn valley, flowing out to the Bristol Channel and the sea beyond.

Hopefully I can get out and capture the next picture in the history story. Don't forget I have the biggest stories of stories to come when I can get out to that village that had the old wells and the prisoner lockup.

Keep smiling.
