New Chapel from Old Church

You will have to excuse me today, but I'm feeling a little light headed. It's okay I'm fine but have had a very substantial haircut, thank heaven I can see at last. Well on my way home I stopped off at the Wycliffe College Chapel to resume my stories.



If you remember I told you in the Church with No Body that the bricks from the dismantled part were donated to the Wycliffe College due to their chaple burning down in 1939. A Wesleyan Chapel was built in the grounds of the college in 1911 but was paid for by those connected to the school.



The tower and spire where added in 1921 before the disastrous fire in 1939. It took most of the 1950's to rebuild it and it stands proud today for all the students.



Wycliffe was founded in 1882 as a co-educational, independent, private day and boarding school with pupils come from all over the world. There is a nursery school for 2-4 years old, preparatory school for 4-13 year olds, and a senior school for 13-18 year olds, all in 60 acres of grounds.



To give you an idea of the costs to be educated here, in 2018-19 Wycliffe charges up to £36,570 for boarders and £20,980 for day pupils. Obviously you need to be very rich to send you children here. There has been some very famous people educated here, Brian Fothergill, a biographer, William Moseley Actor, and Mike Osbourne a jazz musician, to name a few.



One name regularly seen on television today is Charlie Stayte presenter of BBC Breakfast.



My stories will continue so keep smiling.

