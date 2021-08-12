The Shortest Holiday Journey

Thursday again and the day that my cleaners kick me out of my bungalow, so I have to find something to do for an hour. Fortunately I had a little food shopping to do then realised I still needed to waste another half hour.



I stopped off at the village at the bottom of the hill from my village and grabbed my camera, before wandering around a car park next to the village hall. I have this awful habit of seeing something and then thinking of a comment to go with it.



When I first saw these doors the TV soup programme from Australia called "Home and Away" came to mind, but the more I looked at it another thought came into my head.



This must be the shortest journey to go on holiday. Just imagine coming out of the door on the right with your suitcase, down two steps before walking round to the steps on the left, Climb up and open the door on the left and you are away. There are two metal bars that go across from the railings to the wall between the doors; you youngsters could shorten the journey by doing a limbo under the bars.



Just think how easy the home journey would be, no passports, no flights and no motorways, heaven. Now what I didn't mention at first is that the village hall has also the village sports clubs for football and cricket as part of it, and these are the changing rooms for the teams.



Keep smiling, it made me smile.

