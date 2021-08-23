A Primary School no more,

Down in the next village is this unusual building, seen from the back in the playing field, it has an unusual tower and windows and a very tall chimney. It was once the primary school for the very young children, with a junior school in another part of the village.



The two schools have now been amalgamated, leaving this building being empty. It wasn't for long as developer’s purchased the property and transformed it into several private homes.



This seems like the norm today, and at least they preserve some of our unusual buildings. I have spoken about the amount of old cloth mills around the five valleys, many have been transformed into apartments, but at least the buildings are still there.



Keep smiling everyone and stay safe.

