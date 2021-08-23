Previous
A Primary School no more, by ladymagpie
Down in the next village is this unusual building, seen from the back in the playing field, it has an unusual tower and windows and a very tall chimney. It was once the primary school for the very young children, with a junior school in another part of the village.

The two schools have now been amalgamated, leaving this building being empty. It wasn't for long as developer’s purchased the property and transformed it into several private homes.

This seems like the norm today, and at least they preserve some of our unusual buildings. I have spoken about the amount of old cloth mills around the five valleys, many have been transformed into apartments, but at least the buildings are still there.

CAT Carter19 ace
I like your editing choices on this - I can imagine a lot of work to turn into separate units, hopefully without altering the building's integrity.
August 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a shame -- and I am sure that they will not be able to keep it looking as of today !
August 23rd, 2021  
