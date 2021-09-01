Previous
Next
Shining a Light on Heather by ladymagpie
Photo 1720

Shining a Light on Heather

Well there I was, sitting on the patio watching the world go by and contemplating my navel. What shall I capture today, my garage door looked so boring, the sky was full of nothing, and the wildlife was giving me a wide birth.

Well that phrase is quite interesting to start with, it means: "Spend time concentrating on one issue at the expense of a wider view". In fact what is ones Navel I questioned, and was surprised at the information? It is a scar caused by the removal of the umbilical cord on your birth, or in other words your belly button.

To be honest I have never stared at my belly button, other than to remove any fluff I found in it. I suddenly notice a plant in my flower containers, it was the heather next to one of my solar lights, and I thought perhaps I could shine a light on myself, Heather.

I decided not to start on that subject as it would take a week to read all about my life story. It's had a few downs, hundreds of ups, a few tears but very many laughs. You really wouldn't be interested but at least it's given me my daily capture, and a story to tell if only about my fluffy belly button.

Keep smiling.

1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 1st, 2021  
Barbara Paquette ace
Your introspection is an illuminating subject!
September 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise