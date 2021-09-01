Shining a Light on Heather

Well there I was, sitting on the patio watching the world go by and contemplating my navel. What shall I capture today, my garage door looked so boring, the sky was full of nothing, and the wildlife was giving me a wide birth.



Well that phrase is quite interesting to start with, it means: "Spend time concentrating on one issue at the expense of a wider view". In fact what is ones Navel I questioned, and was surprised at the information? It is a scar caused by the removal of the umbilical cord on your birth, or in other words your belly button.



To be honest I have never stared at my belly button, other than to remove any fluff I found in it. I suddenly notice a plant in my flower containers, it was the heather next to one of my solar lights, and I thought perhaps I could shine a light on myself, Heather.



I decided not to start on that subject as it would take a week to read all about my life story. It's had a few downs, hundreds of ups, a few tears but very many laughs. You really wouldn't be interested but at least it's given me my daily capture, and a story to tell if only about my fluffy belly button.



Keep smiling.



