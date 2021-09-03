Going Round the Bend

Many people use the Phrase, "I'm going round the bend", meaning something is driving me mad. Well in this capture you could be going round the bend in a car, bus or bicycle, pretty straight forward and I will explain this place later.



As with all phrases I love to know where they came from, but in the case of going round the bend there have been many variations. The one I like is that at one lunatic asylum the entry road was made at 45 degrees to the main road and covered in trees. Patients didn't know where they were being taken until they came around the bend in the road. Hence they have been driven round the bend.



Back to my capture, this is a very well known landmark out of one of the valleys, it's known as the "W". Image a steep hill shaped like the W and here we are on the bottom left of it, two more bends like this are further up making the W shape. Needless to say you don't drive fast up or down, imagine coming up and meeting a large lorry coming down on the bend. Also there are very large drops down on the left of this capture.



Remember yesterday I told you about driving up the ladder which was very steep, well that starts at the bottom of the W, goes straight up and comes out near the top.



Tomorrow I will show you something that really drives me round the bend.



Keep smiling.