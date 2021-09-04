A View from the Hairpin Bends.

This will have to be a quick one today as I've got a few hours stats to update now for my football team Forest Green Rovers. They did well away to Exeter City coming away with a hard fought 0-0 draw.



After capturing the bend yesterday I walked a few yards up a rough track which I know leads to some caves, unfortunately they have been sealed up. They are not natural caves but dug out years ago by stone miners, very hard work I'm sure.



This view looks across another of our valleys, but it's to show you the drop down if your car falls of the W, you won't stop until you reach the road and river below. It is however a lovely view from near to home and the football stadium. I’ll catch up with your captures today a little later on this evening.



Keep smiling.

