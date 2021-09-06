A Village Sunset,

Well it's reported that the next few days are going to be quite warm, so I’m going by the saying:



Red sky at night, shepherd's delight

Red sky in the morning, shepherd's warning.



Well at about 8pm last night I decided to water my plants in the front garden as I was certain that my Acer tree and a Acer bush was screaming at me, "Water, I need water, give me a drink please".



I sat on my bench afterwards and noticed this lovely sunset appearing up my village street; yes it's going to be warm tomorrow. Now for that most important question, do I sunbath in my bikini tomorrow, or stay in the shade and keep everyone happy.



It's alright I know the answer, stay in the shade and just look pretty. Whatever, this sunset made my village pretty so I just:



Kept smiling.