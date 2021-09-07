Previous
A Berry Nice Harvest by ladymagpie
Photo 1726

A Berry Nice Harvest

Today I was kicked out of my nest by my cleaners, two days early, so what was I going to do for an hour and a bit. At least I was happy that my car has air conditioning with the temperature reaching nearly 30 degree C outside.

I decided to drive a few miles away and find a geocache, I only found one other this year, due to the Covid lockdown and my dodgy knee. I arrived at the location and it was an easy find hidden behind a fence post, in fact the post you can see in my capture.

After signing the log book and replacing the container to its hiding position, I noticed how vast the blackberries were in this hedgerow. There were some ready for harvesting but there were also plenty to still to ripen, worth another visit to take the blackberries home for a pie.

Keep smiling.
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
472% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
What is a geocache?
Very nice shot of the blackberry bush.
September 7th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
@monikozi Here is a video for you, geocaching is free and so far I have found 921 over 10 years, all withing 30 miles of my home.
https://www.geocaching.com/sites/education/en
September 7th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
yum
September 7th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Congrats on your geocache find. Lovely berry shot.
September 7th, 2021  
