A Berry Nice Harvest

Today I was kicked out of my nest by my cleaners, two days early, so what was I going to do for an hour and a bit. At least I was happy that my car has air conditioning with the temperature reaching nearly 30 degree C outside.



I decided to drive a few miles away and find a geocache, I only found one other this year, due to the Covid lockdown and my dodgy knee. I arrived at the location and it was an easy find hidden behind a fence post, in fact the post you can see in my capture.



After signing the log book and replacing the container to its hiding position, I noticed how vast the blackberries were in this hedgerow. There were some ready for harvesting but there were also plenty to still to ripen, worth another visit to take the blackberries home for a pie.



Keep smiling.