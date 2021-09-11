Oh Bucket !!

Now don't take me wrong here, I'm not trying to say a naughty word such as when you stub your toe when you haven't got your slippers on. Or your 4th race horse comes in last after the first three have won in a 4 horse accumulator; yes it's happed to me.



This is a genuine comment about this bucket. Every year one of my Sons comes down to my bungalow and clears all the gutters of the moss accumulated over the year. It's not a job that I can do these days due to my age and health problems.



Well this time it was cleared and I put the bucket and trowel in the garage to dispose later, I haven't got a garden to have a compose heap or anywhere to put it.



Typical of me these days, I forgot all about it and the bucket was out of sight. I suddenly discovered it again and realised I had produced a garden inside my garage. Now as this was from the moss in my gutters, who or what has on earth has put seeds in it to make this growth, it certainly weeds.



I think I can therefore get away with saying, "Oh Bucket, what am I going to do with you?" At least I now have a very PAIL garden to play with.



Keep smiling.