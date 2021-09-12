Lower the Landing Gear.

You may have realised that when I want a few quiet minutes, I go outside to sit on my patio and watch the world go by. I was looking at my flower tubs and noticed this insect going in and out of the Kaffir flower.



Now it looked to be too small for a bee or a wasp so I wasn't sure what it was, perhaps it might be a small hornet or similar, could one of my 365 friends come up with an idea.



Whatever it was it seemed to be able to hover easily - hang on, I've got to look something up. Yes it's a hoverfly, good old Wikipedia is there when you need it. I've also found out it's called a Melanostoma Mellinum, now to find out how to pronounce that.



I have to mention that I'm tired this morning after stay up to watch the ladies US Open (Tennis) Final, well done Emma Raducanu bringing it home to the UK. It wasn't the staying up that's made me tired, it's hitting every ball with her. Why do I hit the ball in my head, or with horse jumping I leap with every jump, it's exhausting.



So that's my morning, you all have a relaxing Sunday and of course keep smiling.

