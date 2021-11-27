Stranger in the Flowers

A busy Saturday as usual with Forest Green Rovers live football match for me to work on, we are still top of League Two with a local derby today against Bristol Rovers. So I'm posting earlier as I have a lot to get ready.



I noticed that each time I capture the flowers of my Christmas Cacti; there is a strange person peering through the window. It’s so worrying that I make sure my backdoor is locked and they can’t get in.



I'm not quite sure what the stranger wants’; perhaps it's just admiring the beautiful display on my kitchen windowsill. Surprisingly it's not there in the daytime, so it must be a night stalker or something. I do like that it wears a hat rather than a hoodie.



Well never mind I'm safe and notice that it moves away when I go backwards towards the lounge. Let’s see if it still appears once the cactus flowers have gone over.



Keep smiling.

