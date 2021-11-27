Previous
Next
Stranger in the Flowers by ladymagpie
Photo 1807

Stranger in the Flowers

A busy Saturday as usual with Forest Green Rovers live football match for me to work on, we are still top of League Two with a local derby today against Bristol Rovers. So I'm posting earlier as I have a lot to get ready.

I noticed that each time I capture the flowers of my Christmas Cacti; there is a strange person peering through the window. It’s so worrying that I make sure my backdoor is locked and they can’t get in.

I'm not quite sure what the stranger wants’; perhaps it's just admiring the beautiful display on my kitchen windowsill. Surprisingly it's not there in the daytime, so it must be a night stalker or something. I do like that it wears a hat rather than a hoodie.

Well never mind I'm safe and notice that it moves away when I go backwards towards the lounge. Let’s see if it still appears once the cactus flowers have gone over.

Keep smiling.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise