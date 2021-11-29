Previous
Next
Storming the Castle by ladymagpie
Photo 1809

Storming the Castle

As I've said before I've found that taking part in geocaching has brought me to some beautiful places, or those with interesting history. I've now found 921 caches all within a 25 miles radius of my home.

When I decided to find one called Church Micro - Beverston, little did I know what I was about to find. I had been through this village many times, but this time I parked up in the main street and wandered down a narrow muddy track using my GPS to locate where the cache would be. This was easily found and there was a beautiful little church with a proper road going back down to the main road, I decided to take that to my car.

Suddenly I was confronted with this view; Beverston Castle which I never knew was here. It's also known as Tetbury castle after the nearest larger town. The property is a mix of manor house, various small buildings, extensive gardens and the medieval ruins of the fortified building.

The castle dates back to 1229 and was founded by Maurice de Gaunt, he had built it without permission, but by the 12th July 1229 King Henry 111 signed a document allowing the castle to stand and remain forever. There is so much history here it would take months to tell you about it. All I will say that there are many more sights that I will share with you.

Keep smiling
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
Such a gorgeous piece of history - instant fav.
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise