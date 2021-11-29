Storming the Castle

As I've said before I've found that taking part in geocaching has brought me to some beautiful places, or those with interesting history. I've now found 921 caches all within a 25 miles radius of my home.



When I decided to find one called Church Micro - Beverston, little did I know what I was about to find. I had been through this village many times, but this time I parked up in the main street and wandered down a narrow muddy track using my GPS to locate where the cache would be. This was easily found and there was a beautiful little church with a proper road going back down to the main road, I decided to take that to my car.



Suddenly I was confronted with this view; Beverston Castle which I never knew was here. It's also known as Tetbury castle after the nearest larger town. The property is a mix of manor house, various small buildings, extensive gardens and the medieval ruins of the fortified building.



The castle dates back to 1229 and was founded by Maurice de Gaunt, he had built it without permission, but by the 12th July 1229 King Henry 111 signed a document allowing the castle to stand and remain forever. There is so much history here it would take months to tell you about it. All I will say that there are many more sights that I will share with you.



