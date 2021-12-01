The Little Church in the Trees

Another lovely building in the castle grounds of Beverston is this pretty church of Saint Mary the Virgin. If you remember it was the church that brought me here in the first place whilst geocaching.



I was surprised how small this church was, but as it was for the castle and a few villagers, it didn't have to be large. The church had Norman origins and was extended in 1225 when the castle was built, and again in 1361 when the castle was fortified. All done for Thomas de Berkeley.



Many more alterations were made over the following hundreds of years, today the church is open every day 9am to 5pm if you want to visit it and look at all the other buildings around. Just one more picture to come tomorrow and we will leave Beverton alone.



Keep smiling.