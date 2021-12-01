Previous
Next
The Little Church in the Trees by ladymagpie
Photo 1811

The Little Church in the Trees

Another lovely building in the castle grounds of Beverston is this pretty church of Saint Mary the Virgin. If you remember it was the church that brought me here in the first place whilst geocaching.

I was surprised how small this church was, but as it was for the castle and a few villagers, it didn't have to be large. The church had Norman origins and was extended in 1225 when the castle was built, and again in 1361 when the castle was fortified. All done for Thomas de Berkeley.

Many more alterations were made over the following hundreds of years, today the church is open every day 9am to 5pm if you want to visit it and look at all the other buildings around. Just one more picture to come tomorrow and we will leave Beverton alone.

Keep smiling.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise