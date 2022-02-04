Previous
The Old Coach House by ladymagpie
The Old Coach House

It is now a company headquarters and fortunately they were closed, so the view wasn't spoiled by modern motor cars.

This is the Old Coach House that belonged to the owners of a large mansion that was off to the left, now covered in private houses. The large doors in the centre are where the coaches were stored, whilst the buildings on each end is where the coachmen and their family lives. The horse’s stables were behind this building.

Must have been wonderful in those days, I could just picture the coaches being pulled by horses around the area.

