Nellie the Elephant. by ladymagpie
Nellie the Elephant.

You all know about Nellie the Elephant
Who ran away from her Circus Dome
Off she went with a trumpety trump
And found a new life in my Cotswold home

She slowly wandered up my garden path
And gave another loud trumpety trump
"Oh Beg my Pardon" she had to say
With Miss Piggy and Kermit, they had the hump

She’s now joined my group of garden mates
That make people smile, as the pass by my gates
No more tricks to perform to earn more treats
She can rest where she stands, next to my seats.

Every year my Old Brother buys me an ornament for my garden. We have had Miss Piggy one year and the Kermit the Frog the next year. This year they have been joined by Nellie the Elephant, I love them.

Keep smiling.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
