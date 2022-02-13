Nellie the Elephant.

You all know about Nellie the Elephant

Who ran away from her Circus Dome

Off she went with a trumpety trump

And found a new life in my Cotswold home



She slowly wandered up my garden path

And gave another loud trumpety trump

"Oh Beg my Pardon" she had to say

With Miss Piggy and Kermit, they had the hump



She’s now joined my group of garden mates

That make people smile, as the pass by my gates

No more tricks to perform to earn more treats

She can rest where she stands, next to my seats.



Every year my Old Brother buys me an ornament for my garden. We have had Miss Piggy one year and the Kermit the Frog the next year. This year they have been joined by Nellie the Elephant, I love them.



Keep smiling.