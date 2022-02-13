Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1872
Nellie the Elephant.
You all know about Nellie the Elephant
Who ran away from her Circus Dome
Off she went with a trumpety trump
And found a new life in my Cotswold home
She slowly wandered up my garden path
And gave another loud trumpety trump
"Oh Beg my Pardon" she had to say
With Miss Piggy and Kermit, they had the hump
She’s now joined my group of garden mates
That make people smile, as the pass by my gates
No more tricks to perform to earn more treats
She can rest where she stands, next to my seats.
Every year my Old Brother buys me an ornament for my garden. We have had Miss Piggy one year and the Kermit the Frog the next year. This year they have been joined by Nellie the Elephant, I love them.
Keep smiling.
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
0
0
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
1911
photos
79
followers
82
following
512% complete
View this month »
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th February 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
elephant.
