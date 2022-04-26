A Very Lazy Roast Dinner.

I do love a nice roast dinner, and this was my Sunday offering for myself. I really can't go and purchase a large joint or a complete chicken as they take too long to cook, so I call this a very lazy roast dinner.



In this case we have two chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, two stuffing balls and two chipolatas. You also have a sachet of gravy which can be added towards the end of the cooking period.



Now I expect you all peel and cut up your potatoes, boil them and put them in to roast. Not me it's good old Auntie Bessie's out the freezer. All in all, 25 minutes to start with, turn the potatoes and the small items, add the gravy and cook for a further 15 minutes. You then have a roast dinner for 2 in 40 minutes.



Okay you can ask, where is the greenery or additional back garden. My youngest Son is always saying, "Where are the vegetables?", to which I reply the potatoes, they are vegetables and come out of the garden the same as cabbage, peas, sprouts etc.



So, a dinner for 2 for just £3.50 and all cooked in a halogen oven, and yes the other half was for next day. Perhaps I should start a Cook Book, not for the food, it’s my surname.



Keep smiling