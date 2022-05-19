I'm such a Great Tit.

You can keep your Blue Tits, your Coal Tits and even your Long-Tailed Tit, I am the best because I’m called a Great Tit. They wouldn't give me that name unless I'm something special.



I think I can imagine what this little bird would say to other breeds of birds, it bit like humans who think they are better than others. They soon get their comeuppance, so look out Putin, ops! I got a bit political then.



My feeders are getting so many different birds at the moment, I hope you don't mind me sharing them with you. Click on the capture to get a better and bigger view.



Keep smiling.