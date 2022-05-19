Previous
Next
I'm such a Great Tit. by ladymagpie
Photo 1891

I'm such a Great Tit.

You can keep your Blue Tits, your Coal Tits and even your Long-Tailed Tit, I am the best because I’m called a Great Tit. They wouldn't give me that name unless I'm something special.

I think I can imagine what this little bird would say to other breeds of birds, it bit like humans who think they are better than others. They soon get their comeuppance, so look out Putin, ops! I got a bit political then.

My feeders are getting so many different birds at the moment, I hope you don't mind me sharing them with you. Click on the capture to get a better and bigger view.

Keep smiling.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Beautiful capture. It also makes for a good half half
May 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot !
May 19th, 2022  
carol white ace
A super capture.Fav😊
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise