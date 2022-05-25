A Pied Wagtail.

Whilst having my hands in the kitchen sink, I looked up and spotted this bird on the neighbours roof. Yes, I do wash up by hand these days and haven't used my dish washer for months to save money.



Back to this bird, it’s not my best picture but I also didn't recognise it, so had to look up British Birds on the laptop. It turns out to be a Pied Wagtail. Now I suppose you could have a pied pigeon or a pied chicken because you can have them in a nice tasty pie.



I then looked up why it is called a "Pied" wagtail and discovered the word means "Having two or more different colours". In slang terms it means "Being ditch, dumped or abandoned". If that is right than I was a Pied Heather in the mid 1980's, although I didn’t wag my tail, I'll say no more.



So, there you have it, birds in the front of my home on the feeders, and an unusual ones out the back.



Keep smiling.