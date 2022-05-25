Whilst having my hands in the kitchen sink, I looked up and spotted this bird on the neighbours roof. Yes, I do wash up by hand these days and haven't used my dish washer for months to save money.
Back to this bird, it’s not my best picture but I also didn't recognise it, so had to look up British Birds on the laptop. It turns out to be a Pied Wagtail. Now I suppose you could have a pied pigeon or a pied chicken because you can have them in a nice tasty pie.
I then looked up why it is called a "Pied" wagtail and discovered the word means "Having two or more different colours". In slang terms it means "Being ditch, dumped or abandoned". If that is right than I was a Pied Heather in the mid 1980's, although I didn’t wag my tail, I'll say no more.
So, there you have it, birds in the front of my home on the feeders, and an unusual ones out the back.