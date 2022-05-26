Don't Tweet with your Beak Full

Every time I take a photo and look at it, I always see a story or something funny in that photograph. In this case it's a little house sparrow on my feeder and has got a nice piece of suet pellet.



As soon as I looked at it, I was reminded of sayings my Mother would say to me or my siblings. "Don't speak with your mouth full", came to mind with this, followed with something else she said, "Your eyes are bigger than your belly",



It made me think of other simple sayings like:



"A little soap and water never killed anyone".



"Close the door, you don't live in a barn".



"Money doesn't grow on trees".



What sayings can you look back at that your Mother or Father said to you that puts a smile on your face today.



Keep Smiling.