Sing to me a Happy Song Mr. Blackbird.

I’m such a pretty blackbird, I like to fly around
In and out of gardens, and run along the ground
I look for worms and insect, that wriggle in the soil
And bring them home to baby, it really is my toil
I get up very early, when the sun climbs in the east
And sing my heart out loudly, to show that I’m the beast
It’s just my morning warning, for other birds to hear
Keep out of my gardens, or I’ll stab you with my spear.
The day is very busy, catching food for my wife
My babies always chirping, please feed me for my life
The time has come to sing again, the sun sets in the west
I climb upon this metal roost, with vibration in my chest.