Sing to me a Happy Song Mr. Blackbird.

I’m such a pretty blackbird, I like to fly around

In and out of gardens, and run along the ground

I look for worms and insect, that wriggle in the soil

And bring them home to baby, it really is my toil



I get up very early, when the sun climbs in the east

And sing my heart out loudly, to show that I’m the beast

It’s just my morning warning, for other birds to hear

Keep out of my gardens, or I’ll stab you with my spear.



The day is very busy, catching food for my wife

My babies always chirping, please feed me for my life

The time has come to sing again, the sun sets in the west

I climb upon this metal roost, with vibration in my chest.



Keep smiling