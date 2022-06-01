Previous
Next
Sing to me a Happy Song Mr. Blackbird. by ladymagpie
Photo 1901

Sing to me a Happy Song Mr. Blackbird.

I’m such a pretty blackbird, I like to fly around
In and out of gardens, and run along the ground
I look for worms and insect, that wriggle in the soil
And bring them home to baby, it really is my toil

I get up very early, when the sun climbs in the east
And sing my heart out loudly, to show that I’m the beast
It’s just my morning warning, for other birds to hear
Keep out of my gardens, or I’ll stab you with my spear.

The day is very busy, catching food for my wife
My babies always chirping, please feed me for my life
The time has come to sing again, the sun sets in the west
I climb upon this metal roost, with vibration in my chest.

Keep smiling
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot and a lovely poem ! fav
June 1st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Excellent shot and poem. I totally relate to it. We have our share of blackbirds around. And they certainly speak out loud in the early morning...
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise