Congratulations to our Queen

Today it's a big congratulations to our Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee. It was actually in February 1952 that she became our Queen after the death of her Father, King George VI, but she wasn't crowned until this day, 2nd June 1953.



There were millions of souvenirs made for every coronation, but I still have this cast iron moneybox in the shape of the Queens throne and dated E:R 1953 on the front. It had spent many years in the garage and is beginning to show it's age, a bit like me I suppose in my old age.



I spent the morning watching the first celebrations with the Trooping of the Colours on TV, and have many memories of watching the actual coronation on a very small black and white TV. I have seen this ceremony for many years, but today was fantastic and made my day.



I will finish to say I think it is fantastic for the Queen to be on the throne for 70 years, I only have to be on my throne for 5 minute and it gets uncomfortable. (Wink).



Keep smiling.