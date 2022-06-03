The Queen's Signature & Request.

Continuing on the subject of our Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations, I have a letter from the Queen to my Father in 1958 when he was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours for that year, for his services to the Air Ministry. I had it framed and it’s on the wall above my desk.



I was 10 years old at the time, and being the youngest child in the family I got to go to Buckingham Palace with my Mother and Father, whilst my older Brother and Sister went off to visit an Auntie and Uncle in London.



We were let though the front gates of the palace and walk through the central arch into the inner courtyard. My eyes lit up as we walk up a stairway of the inner hall to the throne room, where the presentation was being held, On either side of that hall were statues and massive mirrors and in the room a military band were playing from a balcony above. My Father was taken away while my Mother and I was shown to our seats on the side of the room with a good view of the presentation area.



Whilst we waited a very smart gentleman in uniform came up to us and asked if I was comfortable. I replied yes thank you and he left, but my Mother was furious with me. She had understood what he was asking, which was, "Did I need the toilet", and she wanted to know what the royal toilets looked like?



I watch the Queen present my Father with his award, whilst the band played quietly above, it was a great day never to be forgotten. The queens signature is in the top right of the picture, and yes it is a real autograph.



