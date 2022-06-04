Royal Commemoratives.

Continuing the Queen's Platinum Jubilee theme, I'm sure many people in Great Britain have some Royal Commemorative items hidden away on a shelf somewhere. It's not that they are worth lots of money, because they were made in their millions at the time.
I found a few myself as you can see in my capture and I will explain what each one is from left to right:
On the left is a beaker for the Coronation of George V and Mary of Teck on 22nd June 1911.
Next is a very well-known commemorative in the form of a small bell, this is for the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana on the 29th July 1981.
In the centre is something special for me. It's a large Doulton Lambeth Jug for the Coronation of Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark on the 9th August 1902.
Then a small tot glass to commemorate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on the 2nd June 1953, the reason for this weekend’s platinum celebrations.
Finally on the right is a mug to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of George V on the 6th May 1935.