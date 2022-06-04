Previous
Royal Commemoratives. by ladymagpie
Royal Commemoratives.

Continuing the Queen's Platinum Jubilee theme, I'm sure many people in Great Britain have some Royal Commemorative items hidden away on a shelf somewhere. It's not that they are worth lots of money, because they were made in their millions at the time.

I found a few myself as you can see in my capture and I will explain what each one is from left to right:

On the left is a beaker for the Coronation of George V and Mary of Teck on 22nd June 1911.

Next is a very well-known commemorative in the form of a small bell, this is for the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana on the 29th July 1981.

In the centre is something special for me. It's a large Doulton Lambeth Jug for the Coronation of Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark on the 9th August 1902.

Then a small tot glass to commemorate the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on the 2nd June 1953, the reason for this weekend’s platinum celebrations.

Finally on the right is a mug to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of George V on the 6th May 1935.

I wonder what my friends can find hidden away.

Keep smiling.
Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
