Royal Commemative Spoons

The final day of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and after yesterday’s souvenirs I have now found some more items from my spoon collection. It seems that every royal crowning, jubilees and even sad deaths, items are made as a reminder.



Here are 4 silver teaspoons, first on the left is Queen Victoria being celebrated in 1900. Next is George V and Queen Mary celebrating their Silver Jubilee in 1935. Second right is the coronation of George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1937 and finally our Queen’s Coronation in 1953.



Normal service will resume tomorrow from Lady Magpie.



Keep smiling.