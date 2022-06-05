Previous
Royal Commemative Spoons by ladymagpie
Photo 1905

Royal Commemative Spoons

The final day of celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and after yesterday’s souvenirs I have now found some more items from my spoon collection. It seems that every royal crowning, jubilees and even sad deaths, items are made as a reminder.

Here are 4 silver teaspoons, first on the left is Queen Victoria being celebrated in 1900. Next is George V and Queen Mary celebrating their Silver Jubilee in 1935. Second right is the coronation of George VI and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon in 1937 and finally our Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Normal service will resume tomorrow from Lady Magpie.

Keep smiling.
moni kozi ace
Yoy've got quite an array tgere.
Beautiful items.
I love the left one. It would be my favourite spoon.
June 5th, 2022  
