The 700 Year Old Coronation Chair,

One of the main stories on the TV news today was how they are preparing the Coronation Chair ready for Charles III Coronation in about 9 weeks’ time.



The famous chair is over 700 years old and was prepared for the Coronation in 1300 for King Edward 1. All kings and queen have been crowned in this chair since including Henry VIII, Charles 1 and Queen Victoria.



This is my cast iron souvenir from Queen Elizabeth’s II Coronation in 1953, you can see the year between the lions. It's actually a money box with the slot just under the lip of the seat. As you can see my Coronation Chair also needs refurbishing as well.



At least with mine, if you sit on the throne, you can spend a penny at the same time, I say no more. Keep smiling.

