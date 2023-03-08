Red Sky at Night, Shepherds Delight.

I took this photograph Monday evening from inside my front porch. It was completely against what was expected the next day and sure enough Tuesday was quite sunny.



This morning I pulled open the bedroom curtains to see my neighbour’s car covered in snow and flakes were dropping quite fast, but not settling on the roads and pavements.



Now I prefer to use the seaweed method of weather forecasting, which goes as follows:



If the seaweed if warm, it's sunny



If the seaweed is damp, it's rainy



If the seaweed is white and frozen, it’s snowy



and



If you can't see the seaweed, it's foggy.



Keep smiling.