Photo 1940
Red Sky at Night, Shepherds Delight.
I took this photograph Monday evening from inside my front porch. It was completely against what was expected the next day and sure enough Tuesday was quite sunny.
This morning I pulled open the bedroom curtains to see my neighbour’s car covered in snow and flakes were dropping quite fast, but not settling on the roads and pavements.
Now I prefer to use the seaweed method of weather forecasting, which goes as follows:
If the seaweed if warm, it's sunny
If the seaweed is damp, it's rainy
If the seaweed is white and frozen, it’s snowy
and
If you can't see the seaweed, it's foggy.
Keep smiling.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Tags
red
,
sky
