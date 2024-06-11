Previous
The Small Back Garden by ladymagpie
The Small Back Garden

Around England there're many wonderful gardens to visit, Kew Gardens in London along with Chelsea Physic Garden. Chatsworth House in Derbyshire followed by the Lost Gardens of Heligan in Cornwall.

Now I can't beat them because I haven't got a back garden, but my patio at the back is looking quite nice. How many of those famous gardens have got a goose standing guard on the corner of the building, or a koala checking tickets by the back door, plus a ships bell as a door bell.

None of them, and to crown it all my patio has a caravan bird house on the wall, well the birdies can go on holiday as well as you and me can't they.

Keep smiling.
Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
carol white ace
Your patio looks very inviting. Fav 😊
June 11th, 2024  
