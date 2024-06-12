My Bird Cafe Suck-Seeds.

Well today my bird cafe has been very busy with so many different visitors. I have got a sign that says the seeds are going cheap, as do many of the visitors when they have eaten.



I have loads of goldfinches, as you can see in this capture, sharing a meal with a sparrow. I now need to change the feeders before I go to bed, as the jackdaws listen out for my snoring in the early hours of the morning, and then go and pinch all the mixed seed.



I now fined sitting in my armchair I have to be on my toes and leap up when the pesky starlings, and jackdaws try to take over the cafe. At least all my leaping around is giving me some exercise, and a good workout for the old pensioner magpie.



Keep smiling.