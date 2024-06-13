Previous
Sorry, it's just a very Plane Picture today. by ladymagpie
Photo 1975

Sorry, it's just a very Plane Picture today.

As in the title, it's just a very plane picture for my capture today. I was just sat on my patio trying to decide whether to get the bikini out or not. Could I stand the neighbours screaming in horror whilst closing their curtains quickly to protect their eyes. The plane flew over so I had my camera to hand.

On the hillside in front of my home is the local glider club and this is the tug that pulls the gliders up before releasing them, you can see the tug wire trailing behind. Being a bit of a nerd, I did look up what the plane was from the registration number. It’s a Piper-PA25-235 Pawnee.

Luckily for my neighbours, I decided that my bikini hadn't been ironed so didn't bother to get it out - In my dreams.

Keep smiling.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise