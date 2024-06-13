Sorry, it's just a very Plane Picture today.

As in the title, it's just a very plane picture for my capture today. I was just sat on my patio trying to decide whether to get the bikini out or not. Could I stand the neighbours screaming in horror whilst closing their curtains quickly to protect their eyes. The plane flew over so I had my camera to hand.



On the hillside in front of my home is the local glider club and this is the tug that pulls the gliders up before releasing them, you can see the tug wire trailing behind. Being a bit of a nerd, I did look up what the plane was from the registration number. It’s a Piper-PA25-235 Pawnee.



Luckily for my neighbours, I decided that my bikini hadn't been ironed so didn't bother to get it out - In my dreams.



Keep smiling.