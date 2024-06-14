Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1976
Leap for Freedom
On my small patio I have a few old flower containers, one of which you can see here. This one has had Lavinder in it for many years and is looked a bit old.
Well as you can see it's gone for freedom by leaping out of the container and planting itself in the gravel that runs between the bungalow and the patio.
I think I will be keeping this new one as it looks nicer.
Keep smiling.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lady Magpie (Heat...
ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
2015
photos
47
followers
53
following
541% complete
View this month »
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P520
Taken
14th June 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lavinder
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
June 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close