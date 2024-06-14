Leap for Freedom

On my small patio I have a few old flower containers, one of which you can see here. This one has had Lavinder in it for many years and is looked a bit old.



Well as you can see it's gone for freedom by leaping out of the container and planting itself in the gravel that runs between the bungalow and the patio.



I think I will be keeping this new one as it looks nicer.



Keep smiling.