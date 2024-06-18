Mrs. Blackbird on the Search

Mr. & Mrs. Blackbird spend many hours in my front garden collecting all the bits and pieces that the other birds drop off my feeders. They are not very nervous at all and I can stand within a few feet of them to take a picture, this one from inside my porchtory.



Why do I call it a porchtory, well it's to big to be just call it a porch, and too small to be called a conservatory. I can often stand a few inches from my feeders inside and as long as I move around very slowly, they don't take much notice. I'm sure because of my shape and size they just think I'm a tree trunk.



Keep smiling.