Mrs. Blackbird on the Search by ladymagpie
Mr. & Mrs. Blackbird spend many hours in my front garden collecting all the bits and pieces that the other birds drop off my feeders. They are not very nervous at all and I can stand within a few feet of them to take a picture, this one from inside my porchtory.

Why do I call it a porchtory, well it's to big to be just call it a porch, and too small to be called a conservatory. I can often stand a few inches from my feeders inside and as long as I move around very slowly, they don't take much notice. I'm sure because of my shape and size they just think I'm a tree trunk.

Keep smiling.
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
June 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture and presentation ! - hope she finds a worm or a snail soon !! fav
June 18th, 2024  
