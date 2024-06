The Bee's are Buzzing.

I was a little stuck for something to capture today, until I noticed the bees all going for these lovely rockery plants that have also taken over on the edge of my patio. The neighbours will be thinks I'm a great gardener, yet I haven't done anything but kept the patio clean.



I've just looked up what these lovely flowers are called and it looks like it's "Creeping Thyme". Sounds a bit like me in my old age now, I have to creep in slow time as well.



Keep smiling.