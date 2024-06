A Sweet Tweet.

Well after my Autie Magpie popped in yesterday, I want you to see the difference that a pretty small bird looks when visiting. I have plenty of goldfinches, up to 6 at a time visiting, but this was a chaffinch taken advantage of the sunflower heart seeds.



This was the only one I've seen lately, and although I did ask it to turn round, it took no notice of me. I now know then I annoy someone and they say, "Go away and talk to the birds", that would be pointless as they certainly don't listen.



Keep smiling