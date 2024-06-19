Previous
What are you doing Auntie, Get Off. by ladymagpie
Photo 1981

What are you doing Auntie, Get Off.

I'm still struggling with the big birds, and it doesn't help when a relative pops in and eats you out of house and home. This magpie just gave me a look even when I got close to it, I had to clap my hands before it flew away to the ridge of the opposite roof top.

I was quite sure it was waiting for me to go away before returning, so I just grabbed a cup of tea and waited by the window. It did finally get bored and left the area. You just can't trust your relatives can you. I wonder if that's why my Brother doesn't invite me round and if he does he padlocks the fridge.

Keep smiling
