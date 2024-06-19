What are you doing Auntie, Get Off.

I'm still struggling with the big birds, and it doesn't help when a relative pops in and eats you out of house and home. This magpie just gave me a look even when I got close to it, I had to clap my hands before it flew away to the ridge of the opposite roof top.



I was quite sure it was waiting for me to go away before returning, so I just grabbed a cup of tea and waited by the window. It did finally get bored and left the area. You just can't trust your relatives can you. I wonder if that's why my Brother doesn't invite me round and if he does he padlocks the fridge.



Keep smiling