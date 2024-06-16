Birds Flying Saucer.

I may have mentions that I have serious problems with the large birds jumping all over my feeders, scaring the smaller birds away. I have tried various methods but decided to look for a feeder they couldn't get on.



This one was advertised on the internet, stating that larger birds can't feed from it, and lots of pretty birds pecking shown in their advert. Well, I have to admit that although one starling try it failed to grasp on to it, and in 3 days their advert is correct regarding the big birds.



BUT: In those 3 days not one small bird has managed to use it and in one rainstorm it flooded. So, by buying this Flying Saucer who is the twit, the small and big birds, or just me. I still spend my day chasing off the starlings, jackdaws, crows and even a MAGPIE, god forbid.



Keep smiling.