Previous
It's the Little & Large Show by ladymagpie
Photo 1977

It's the Little & Large Show

As some of you know I'm a bit partial to a spoon or two, in fact I tell people that I must suffer from Spoonerisms. Well the other day while watching a local auction on my PC I had one of my nasty twitches, accidently pressing a key a winning a bid. (Well, that's what I tell my Sons).

I drove off to pick up this rather large basting spoon on the left, it was made in London in 1796. It is my biggest spoon yet so I've compared it with the teaspoon on the right, again made in London in 1786.

Now I must decide, should I eat my chocolate flake ice cream with the spoon on the right or the one on the left. I hope the title will remind our UK readers of the comedians Syd Little and Eddie Large, they were alright in small doses, not like my ice cream.

Keep smiling.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Lady Magpie (Heat...

ace
@ladymagpie
I think I can call myself a Mad Pensioner, always having fun and making people laugh. A recent long illness has curtailed my geocaching activities...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise