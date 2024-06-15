It's the Little & Large Show

As some of you know I'm a bit partial to a spoon or two, in fact I tell people that I must suffer from Spoonerisms. Well the other day while watching a local auction on my PC I had one of my nasty twitches, accidently pressing a key a winning a bid. (Well, that's what I tell my Sons).



I drove off to pick up this rather large basting spoon on the left, it was made in London in 1796. It is my biggest spoon yet so I've compared it with the teaspoon on the right, again made in London in 1786.



Now I must decide, should I eat my chocolate flake ice cream with the spoon on the right or the one on the left. I hope the title will remind our UK readers of the comedians Syd Little and Eddie Large, they were alright in small doses, not like my ice cream.



Keep smiling.