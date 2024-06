There's No Flies on Me

I went to get my car out of the garage this morning to pop down to the next village. Right beside the handle and lock sat this fly, it was determined not to move, so I just had to capture it with my phone camera.



I did tell it to smile as I do to everyone, but no response. I tried telling it a joke about flies: How do the police get rid of flies - they call in the SWAT SQUAD ! It did buzz off with that



Okay I'll buzz off as well now, keep smiling.