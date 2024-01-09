Previous
The weather folks were right.
Photo 1617

The weather folks were right.

Yes, the weather folks were correct, we had a blizzard all night and most of the day today. 60+ mph wind blowing snow. Spent the day trying to stay warm, opened the door long enough to get this shot.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Larry Steager

Dave ace
Beautiful shot
January 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a beautiful tree all covered in snow!
January 10th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks so very much Mags.
January 10th, 2024  
