The weather folks were right.
Yes, the weather folks were correct, we had a blizzard all night and most of the day today. 60+ mph wind blowing snow. Spent the day trying to stay warm, opened the door long enough to get this shot.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
storm
Dave
Beautiful shot
January 10th, 2024
Mags
What a beautiful tree all covered in snow!
January 10th, 2024
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam
Thanks so very much Mags.
January 10th, 2024
