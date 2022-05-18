Sign up
Photo 1030
Lake Mulwala
On the NSW/VIC border.
Without the line of dead trees, it would be hard to distinguish where the sky starts & the water ends. A lovely picturesque place.
18th May 2022
18th May 22
3
2
leggzy
@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
1030
photos
81
followers
86
following
282% complete
View this month »
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II
Taken
2nd May 2022 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
blue
,
lake
,
dead trees
,
lake mulwala
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it really would be!
May 18th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, it looks as if a less skilled sewer had sewn two pieces of ragged cloth together. I just love this.
May 18th, 2022
Babs
ace
Love the simplicity of this shot. There is something so wonderful about dead trees in water. fav
May 18th, 2022
