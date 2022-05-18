Previous
Lake Mulwala by leggzy
Photo 1030

Lake Mulwala

On the NSW/VIC border.
Without the line of dead trees, it would be hard to distinguish where the sky starts & the water ends. A lovely picturesque place.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

leggzy

@leggzy
I love to get out & photograph the amazing Australian landscape as often as I can, and also love to photograph old houses, historic ruins,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it really would be!
May 18th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, it looks as if a less skilled sewer had sewn two pieces of ragged cloth together. I just love this.
May 18th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the simplicity of this shot. There is something so wonderful about dead trees in water. fav
May 18th, 2022  
